'Younger' star Hilary Duff and hubby Matthew Koma are on safari in South Africa for their honeymoon.
The pair, who wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home a week ago, are basking in the South African summer at Lion Sands Game Reserve in Kruger National Park.
Duff, who shares a daughter named Banks with Koma, shared a series of images and videos of their safari on her Instagram page.
The pair witnessed around 30 elephants from their villa, observed a leopard up close and encountered a hyena during a nighttime safari drive.