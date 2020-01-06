PICS: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are loving their Kruger Park honeymoon









Younger star Hilary Duff and hubby Matthew Koma take in the summer sun during their safari-style honeymoon celebrations. Picture: Instagram/HilaryDuff. 'Younger' star Hilary Duff and hubby Matthew Koma are on safari in South Africa for their honeymoon. The pair, who wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home a week ago, are basking in the South African summer at Lion Sands Game Reserve in Kruger National Park. Duff, who shares a daughter named Banks with Koma, shared a series of images and videos of their safari on her Instagram page. The pair witnessed around 30 elephants from their villa, observed a leopard up close and encountered a hyena during a nighttime safari drive.

The pair also got to immerse themselves in the culture - enjoying traditional song and dance from the locals at the lodge.

Duff posted on social media: “Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this....”

The pair were at a game-viewing hide taking in the vistas before them.

In another post, the couple held each other with the backdrop of the bushveld. Duff captioned the picture: “Moonin’ n swoonin’.”

Koma on his Instagram page described the place as unreal. He posted an image of himself and Duff in an embrace and one of a lion and an elephant. He captioned the image: “This place is unreal…”

Fans replied to the image raving about South Africa.

User @andrijennings posted: “Welcome to South Africa!!! We love our beautiful SA with all its animals and nature. Enjoy your Honeymoon.”

User @martinettegreer posted: “I went there with my family in 2017, there's no place like it in the whole world! 🐘🐆🐒 Very special.”