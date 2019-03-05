Lisbon Falls in Mpumalanga is one of the country's most scenic spots. Picture: Instagram/Ben Todela.

South Africa is a beautiful country filled with many hidden gems. One of them is Lisbon Falls, known as the highest waterfall in Mpumalanga.

The falls is 94 meters in height and conveniently situated close to God’s Window and Mac-Mac Falls. Lisbon Falls is one of the country’s biggest scenic spots and the perfect place to start your adventure along on the Panorama Route.