South Africa is a beautiful country filled with many hidden gems. One of them is Lisbon Falls, known as the highest waterfall in Mpumalanga.
The falls is 94 meters in height and conveniently situated close to God’s Window and Mac-Mac Falls. Lisbon Falls is one of the country’s biggest scenic spots and the perfect place to start your adventure along on the Panorama Route.
According to the South African Tourism website, visitors can pack a picnic while they relax under some trees. Bird lovers can keep an eye out for a range of bird species including sunbirds. Other sites on the Panorama Route include the Pinnacle, God's Window and Bourke's Luck Potholes.
