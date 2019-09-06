The Kruger Shalati pool deck and accommodation is elevated on a bridge in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied

Set to officially open in December, the Train on a Bridge incorporates the iconic and original Selati railway bridge where visitors would disembark at Skukuza Camp nearly 100 years ago.





This reinterpretation of luxury train travel sees the original train carriages reinvented as fixed hotel rooms suspended over the Sabie river, offering guests awe-inspiring views.





“Because it’s a stationary train, we’re playing with space,” explains Judiet Barnes, Concession General Manager of Kruger Shalati.





“To optimise impact, a key element of the design involves maximising the feeling of being in the natural surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels in the rooms invite nature in and allow guests to take in the glorious location and wildlife. Internal walkways have been removed and blisters (train-speak for “pop-outs” in the train carriage body) have been added to create extra width to create a feeling of luxury and comfort.





"This unique design has expanded the carriages to allow for comfort, and for nature outside to dominate the interior spaces. It was vital that the interiors, while showcasing African excellence in design, complement the experience while not detracting from the view.”





The train will offer 24 en-suite rooms able to sleep 48 guests, with another seven rooms in adjacent Kruger Shalati Bridge House accommodating 14 beds next to the bridge.



