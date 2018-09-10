The Graskop Gorge Lift in Mpumalanga. Picture: Graskop Gorge Lift Company

The province of Mpumalanga keeps offering visitors and tourists so much to offer in order for them to bask in the natural beauty of the province. A new feature - Graskop now has a glass elevator, which allows visitors to explore the gorge and the vast forest below, which travels 51 metres down the cliff face of the Graskop Gorge.

Visitors get to see the water from the Motsitsi River travel 70 metres down a waterfall before being covered by the lush green canopy of the Afromontane forest.

From the end of the elevator ride, visitors are shown a 600-metre trail created within the forest, where they get to explore and learn more about the species that have inhabited the forest.

The trail is very interactive as a way for visitors to admire the natural beauty that Mpumalanga has to offer - there's even a panoramic view of the forest on the trail.

The centre of the Graskop Gorge Lift. Picture: Graskop Gorge Lift Company

CEO of the Graskop Gorge Lift Company (GGLC), Oupa Pilane, Campbell Scott and James Sheard entered into a partnership with the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to finance the project.

The first phase reportedly entailed construction of the lift and a centre with a restaurant that is perched on the top of the cliff edge offering hair-raising views, a contemporary African art gallery, colourful African fashion clothing shop, curio shop, and community craft market.

Prices for a trip down the elevator start go at R175 for adults and R120 for children and pensioners.

IOL