WATCH: Hyena vs leopard in an incredible tug of war match

The leopard is the wild’s most elusive animal, but when it makes an appearance, it shows off for the camera. A video posted on Twitter by Singita Game Reserve shows the Big 5 animal’s strength as it defiantly holds on to a kill that a sneaky hyena tries to steal. The video, captured by Field Guide Damin Dallas at Singita Sabi Sand, shows two hyenas make a beeline for the Leopard’s meal. While one of the hyenas looked around for oncoming danger, the other attempted his best to steal from the rather unimpressed leopard. The 58-second clip will keep you at the edge of your seat. Both animals refused to budge.

In the end, the hyena managed to succeed, taking the leopard’s meal away.

Or, so it seemed.

But, according to Singita, the leopard managed to snatch the kill from the hyenas.

