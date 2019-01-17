The Martial Eagle is one of the most majestic and elegant of the eagle species.

You should always stop for the little things while in the bush, because you never know where a sighting might lead! For this group, stopping for a family of warthogs lead to them watching a live kill. Nazeem Mohammed tells LatestSightings.com the story:

“Early Monday morning in December 2018, we shot this scene right near Malelane Gate. At first, just filming the warthog, it appeared to be an uneventful, run-of-the-mill drive.

For some reason, I kept filming as the piglets ran from beneath one tree to the next before crossing over the road. My family and I were completely unaware of the Martial Eagle who remained hidden until the piglets crossed the road in the open.

My son was first to notice the eagle swoop in from the left, just out of shot and thankfully I maintained a steady hand and kept the piglets in focus. Only once the Eagle hooked its target did I realise just what a remarkable sighting I had just caught!

2 Hours later, once the eagle felt comfortable enough and flew down from the nearby tree again, it secured the piglet in its talon and walked it across the road to a nearby bush under which it fed. At that point, given the number of cars also jockeying for position to see this, we left with an amazing memory.

This sighting is even rarer than a big cat kill, as there is very little footage of a martial eagle kill in the Kruger Park.

The Martial Eagle is one of the most majestic and elegant of the eagle species. Seeing one execute a successful kill after remaining so well hidden is a once in a lifetime sighting. I hope all Kruger and bird lovers enjoy this video as much as my family and I did of the sighting in person.”