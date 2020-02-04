No two safaris are ever the same. Sometimes you encounter the Big 5 in one game drive, other times the animals hide from the prying eyes of the public.
Rare safari encounters happen often, as Kurt Schultz from Kurt Safari recently witnessed when he encountered a baboon steal a lion cub.
Schultz was on his way back from a meeting in the Kruger National Park when he witnessed the unusual sighting. He told Kruger Sightings that he had a meeting at Skukuza and decided to enter the park to get some pictures.
As he drove into the S21, one of the roads near Skukuza, he witnessed a troop of baboons. The baboons were restless. Schultz watched on.
He watched as the other baboons focused their attention on a baboon who carried something close to him.