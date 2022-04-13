Adrenalin junkies can have a ball at Sun City

Holiday resort Sun City has something for everyone, including its world-class hotel, gaming, conference facilities and the Valley of Waves. Sun City also caters to those a little wilder at heart with a wide range of adventure and adrenalin activities on offer to guests.

Zip slide Located in the magnificent and unspoilt surrounds of the bushveld in the North West province, Sun City resort boasts one of the world’s fastest, longest and highest zip slides and breathtaking views to go along with your 120km/h ride through the skies. Dubbed Zip 2000, the zip slide held a number of records for six consecutive years, and even today, 18 years after launch, is still one of the world’s longest zip slides.

“Flyers” are secured in two separate harnesses and suspended below a free-running trolley that is attached to a steel cable. Solo and tandem slides are available, so this ride holds appeal even for amateur adventure junkie. The zip slides are open to anyone 12 years and older and so far, the oldest “flyer” has been a Scottish woman of 84. UNREAL CEO Tim Dawson, who designed and constructed the zip slide, said many people preferred zip lining to bungee jumping because there is no “free fall” and no “jerk” involved. “It is a flying feeling, not a falling feeling,” explained Dawson. Quad biking

This is an all-time favourite. What better way to explore the bush than roaming around on a 250cc Suzuki quad to take in some game sighting. Join Mankwe Gametrackers to take the trail through the Letsatsing Game Park as experienced guides track down wildlife, including giraffe, zebra and wildebeest. Training on how to operate the quad is provided and guests have the option of manual or automatic gear selection.

Mankwe Gametrackers through the Pilanesberg Nature Reserve Pilanesberg Nature Reserve is home to 6 000 species of animals and 300 species of birds. Visitors to the park can see the Big Five of lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffaloes, as well as cheetahs, wild dogs, zebras, giraffes and crocodiles. Guests can also opt for viewing from a hot-air balloon, or for a truly close-up experience, a four-hour guided walk with a registered guide.

