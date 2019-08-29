Consider a safari getaway this summer and you won't be disappointed. Picture: taugamelodge.co.za

The seasons are changing and most people are already starting to day dream about their summer getaway. Don't overlook the possibility of a safari getaway. The African bush is a riot of wildlife in summer.



Game born in spring is now sure-footed and have gained confidence, often peppered with some attitude.



Plants that flourish in summer after a dry winter and the spring rains, burst with life, attracting migrating birds that follow summer.



All of this is on the menu when you visit Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Reserve.

Speaking of menus, picture a lunchtime, when you are dining with a view of the large waterhole.



In the heat of the day, animals have to quench their thirst and all you have to do is dine on delicious food, sip your favourite summer mid-day tipple, and watch the pecking order at the waterhole.

The perfect setting for any meal. Picture: Supplied





Be it on the dining deck, restaurant or boma, you are never far from the waterhole, where the sounds of the night will astound you.







Convivial conversations at dinner with your ranger and fellow guests make for an unforgettable experience.

Dinner is served in a different location every evening, depending on the weather.

Chef Cynthia Tait from Australia spent a month training and familiarizing the culinary team with the art of healthy cooking and using more organic seeds, vegetarian dishes.