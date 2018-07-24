Sun City Resort in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: Supplied

Rustenburg is the quaint rustic town in the North West, that is filled with bubbly people and a warm atmosphere. Surrounded by the Magaliesberg and Pilanesberg mountains, Rustenburg is a town that although may not have as much to offer like the major towns and cities across South Africa, the town in the North-West province still has a lot to offer. The town is rich in cultural history and is famed for being one of the country’s producers of the mineral platinum.

One can easily spend an entire day in Rustenburg with so many activities that are available - including game viewing, shopping and sightseeing. Here are some ways to spend the day in the rustic town.

Fun in the sun

One of the most popular tourist attractions in Rustenburg is the popular Sun City, a family resort situated between Rustenburg and Pilanesberg, and offers plentiful activities for the entire family or friends.

Sun City is home to the Valley of the Waves, a water park and beach that is open to the public to access, giving them the coast in the middle of South Africa.

Sun City Resort in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: Supplied

In addition to the water park, Sun City provides safari drives in the Pilanesberg National Park (which is home to the big five), two world-class golf courses, the Zip 2000 course, an entertainment centre and a casino for the adults.

Be Adventurous

For those who wish to explore the adventurous side of Rustenburg, visitors are able to head to the Kgaswane Nature Reserve, where they can go on hiking trails (between 5km, 19km and 25km) during the day or at night. Other hiking trails are available at Kranskloof, near the Sparkling Waters Hotel and spa.

Other adventurous activities include mountain biking along trails in Breedtsnek, zip-lining at the Magaliesberg Canopy Tours, skydiving over Rustenburg and going for a ride in a hot-air balloon.

Magaliesberg Canopy Tour. Picture: Supplied

Explore the culture

Rustenburg has so much to offer visitors apart from its nature reserves, family resorts and hiking trails. The town has a lot of history nestled between the mountains, most of which has been preserved for the public to view.

Visitors are able to learn about the Royal Bafokeng nation - a Tswana-speaking tribe based in Rustenburg (fun fact: that is what Rustenburg's stadium was named after during the 2010 FIFA World Cup).

There is also the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Kedar Heritage Lodge, a monument which commemorates the 100th year of Gandhi's return to South Africa, and his efforts along with the efforts of the Natal Indian community during Anglo-Boer War.

The Mahatma Gandhi monument in Kedar Heritage Lodge. Picture: Show Me

The town itself holds ruins from battlefields and forts built during the Anglo-Boer War, as well as archaeological remains from the Iron Age and Stone Age.

More history of the town itself is available for view at the Rustenburg museum in the town hall, where visitors can learn about the town's original inhabitants, how the city was named and take a look at some of the other well known sculptured figures such as Paul Kruger (which was created by French sculptor Jean Achard).

Leisure activities

Like most towns, Rustenburg has its share of leisure activities that suit the relaxed visitor, or the curious visitor. The town is filled with shops that carry items that are unique to Rustenburg, some handcrafted by the residents, as well as farmers market and their annual Piekfijn Food and Wine Festival - where visitors will find an assortment of products and souvenirs.

Rustenburg's annual Piekfijn food and wine festival. Picture: Show Me

