LOOK: This Upside Down House is South Africa's must-see summer destination

Travellers are constantly on the search for quirky and zany attractions to visit-and South Africa has quite a few of these scattered around its nine provinces. None quite compares to the Upside Down House located in Hartbeespoort in the North West province. Built upside down, the house has drawn attention from local and international travellers who fill social media with their creative captured images.

Everything is upside down, including the furniture. Upside Down House South Africa states on its website: "This is an amazing experience as one's mind cannot comprehend what is happening." (sic) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upside Down House SA (@upsidedownhousesa) Guests usually spend more than an hour at the attraction as they wander from one room to the next. "The house is also built on an angle, thus, it contributes immensely to the illusion and experience one has when entering the house. We don’t have timeslots for the house viewing, nor do we have a limit to the number of times each person goes in," the website adds. (sic)