New general manager set on repositioning Sun City’s The Palace as a deluxe six-star hotel

Sun International has appointed its stalwart Nico Myburgh as general manager of The Palace. Myburgh has hit the ground running and has embarked on a mission to reposition The Palace as a deluxe six-star hotel and steer it into a new era.

The general manager is no stranger to Sun International’s premier property, having been part of the team for 12 years. Before this assignment, he was the hotel manager at The Table Bay hotel and steered it through the pandemic. Myburgh believes he has the right combination of passion and a strong work ethic to succeed in the role. “Given my history with The Palace, I’m passionate about the property and its people. I love dealing with customers. I always say I may not be able to travel 365 days a year, but I’m living vicariously through the people who come through our doors and share their experiences,” said Myburgh.

The Palace was an easy sell for him, owing to the resort’s rich history that has put it on the bucket lists of guests from all over the globe. Sun City Resort has played host to the biggest events in the world, from international musical performances and Hollywood movie productions to the glittering Miss World pageant, as well as spectacular conferences. His team’s job is to ensure they live up to and go beyond the expectations of every traveller who makes the trip to Sun City and stays at its most luxurious of hotels. The Palace of the Lost City at the Sun City resort. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency (ANA) “The Palace is an iconic hotel. It’s always been a flagship, not only for Sun International, but for the country as well. It is known worldwide as a spectacular hotel. I have a soft spot for the property. When people walk into the lobby, they are amazed as they look up at the beautiful architecture and hand-painted ceilings. It is a stunning property in an even more amazing location, and I am happy to be back,” said Myburgh.