Controversial self-styled Malawian multi-millionaire, preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri's South African resort , Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa in Magaliesberg, is only 1 of a chain of 8 prestigious international hotels that he owns under a company called , Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa in Magaliesberg, is only 1 of a chain of 8 prestigious international hotels that he owns under a company called SB Hotels , a subsidiary of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Limited



With a net worth of $150 million US dollars, Bushiri is the richest pastor in Africa.





I n comparison to Shepherd Bushiri's international 5-star hotels in Europe, his R1,3 billion South African resort, Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa is certainly not the most sparkling of the SB Hotel group - take a look at our gallery above.





In 2018 Bushiri purchased seven plots in Malawi along the Lilongwe - Mchinji Road at an estimated cost of $21 million with plans to build another hotel.





The SB Hotels chain in Barcelona, Tarragona and Terres De'Lebre are 5-star properties in prime city locations





The Sparkling Waters Hotel website describes the 56-room hotel as being set in 45 hectares of park-like grounds with an award-winning spa, canopy tours and conference facilities that can accommodate more than 100 delegates. However, it pales in comparison to his European hotels.





Take a look at the Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa:

For a bed and breakfast stay at Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa rates per person range from R950 per night in comparison to around R1 800 for his European hotels.





Last year Bushiri took to social media to inform his followers about the developments at Sparkling Waters, where renovations were underway.







