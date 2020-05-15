Post Covid-19 bucket list: Fancy your own villa and personal butler at Ivory Tree Game Lodge?
South Africans are already 'window shopping' for travel deals and waiting in anticipation to travel again. One place ready to welcome you is aha Ivory Tree Game Lodge, situated at Pilanesberg National Park in the North West Province.
aha Ivory Tree is in the heart of Big 5 territory, where there are ample opportunities to see Africa at its most beautiful, and to explore to your heart’s content – even with social distancing measures in place.
The lodge has created the Private Villa Package to allow travellers to maintain safe social distance while enjoying the company of loved ones.
The lodge revealed in a statement: "The opulently furnished villas are made up of three-to-four room clusters with a private, covered outdoor dining area."
aha Ivory Tree villa packages include accommodation in your private cluster of three or four rooms. Guests are served in a private dining area by a butler, who will deliver delectable breakfasts, lunches, dinners and afternoon teas to the table. Villas also include their own private pools with a secluded lounging area, and a private vehicles for your group.
aha Hotels & Lodges CEO Graeme Edmond said aha was excited about the prospect of welcoming guests back to this incredible property.
"Our villas are made with peace, quiet and privacy in mind and this offer is a perfect fit for families or groups in need of a break following this stressful time. We’ve made sure that all the necessary social distancing and hygiene precautions are stringently adhered to, so guests can truly just relax out in the bush.”
Visit www.aha.co.za