Scam alert: Sun International warns public of bogus Sun City special

When something seems too good to be true, it’s most likely not. With people gearing up for the summer holidays, everybody is looking for great deals on holiday escapes.

However, one has to always be on the lookout for scams. Advertisements for R25 per night deals at Sun City have been going around on social media and Sun International has warned travellers that it’s a scam. Sun International is making an urgent appeal to visitors not to respond to any social media posts purportedly offering accommodation and dinner at any Sun City hotel for only R25 a night.

Sun City’s General Manager Brett Hoppe said, “This is a scam clearly intended to defraud people, and we’re asking members of the public to be careful when responding to special offers that do not come directly from Sun City or Sun International.

“Before replying to any accommodation offer for any Sun International property, please confirm that it is a valid deal by visiting our official website www.suninternational.com. “Better still, book directly on our direct-booking platform which also offers great deals, or use a registered tour operator.” The post incorrectly and variously describes the offer as a celebration of the 50th or 55th anniversary, but Sun City only opened in 1979, making the resort 44 years old.