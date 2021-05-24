Sun City opens to day visitors from Monday to Sunday

Sun City Resort will open daily for visitors, Sun International confirmed on Monday.

However, due to the pandemic, daily visitor numbers will be restricted. A limited amount of tickets is available via online purchase only. Tickets will not be sold at the Sun City Resort gate.

Sun City welcomed back visitors for the first time in September since closing its doors at the start of the national lockdown in March last year. The famed SA attraction gradually increased guests numbers to ensure that it adheres to Covid-19 restrictions.

What to see and do

There is plenty to see and do at Sun City. Discover the thrills at the Valley of Waves or get lost in the Maze of the Lost City.

The Maze of the Lost City, constructed from artificial stone and wood, and creates an illusion of ancient archaeological discovery. It covers a half-acre and is accessed via a 100m suspension bridge from Sun Central.

Then, go on the infamous Tarantula and Scorpion slides or the Viper and the Mamba tube rides. Get a chimp’s-eye view of the Valley of Waves and take a swing at the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park course.

For those who love animals, get an up-close view of some buck when you take a quad bike or mountain bike through the Letsatsing Game Park.

Alternatively, just laze on a sun lounger under a palm tree. Note that the Valley of Waves will be closed for annual maintenance between May 30 to July 7, 2021.

Rates start from R290 a child and R395 an adult. Tickets include entry to Sun City, entry to the Valley of Waves and an R80 meal voucher.

Safety

In addition to its cleaning schedules, Sun City will implement other enhanced protocols. All visitors, outsourced workers, suppliers and employees will be required to accept the Covid-19 entry to the premises’ terms and conditions, undergo a temperature check and complete a medical screening questionnaire before they are allowed to enter the premise.

Sun International received the World Travel and Tourism Council’s safe stamp of approval, verifying that their Covid-19 health and safety protocols exceed international benchmarks.