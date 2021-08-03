Sun City reopens its doors with segway tours
One of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North West, Sun City Resort has opened its doors after the level 4 lockdown has been lifted. The tourism sector is one of the hardest hits since the pandemic started, and to make amends, Sun City is offering to segway tours to its visitors.
The segway tours are meant to keep visitors entertained while the famous Valley Of Waves is still under construction.
The tour includes going around the lake, a popular water sports destination, or – for the more adventurous – go off-road and experience a multi-terrain tour.
Travellers are urged to wear comfortable shoes because they’ll be spending more time standing.
“The patient guides will take you through your paces, first teaching you how to operate and balance on a segway – it isn’t as seamless as it looks – and then guide you along the paths that meander around. Your guide will also alert you if you need to stop for any reason, such as when a golfer is teeing off,” read a statement from Sun City.
For day visitors, packages into Sun City are available for R290 per child, aged 3 – 12 years and R395 per adult. Tickets include entry to Sun City and R80 meal voucher.
In other news, Sun City will soon be opening the first hospitality industry vaccination site. At least 7 500 people are expected to vaccinate at Sun City Resort’s Convention Centre.