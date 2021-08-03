Sun City reopens its doors with segway tours

One of the most attractive tourist destinations in the North West, Sun City Resort has opened its doors after the level 4 lockdown has been lifted. The tourism sector is one of the hardest hits since the pandemic started, and to make amends, Sun City is offering to segway tours to its visitors. The segway tours are meant to keep visitors entertained while the famous Valley Of Waves is still under construction.

The tour includes going around the lake, a popular water sports destination, or – for the more adventurous – go off-road and experience a multi-terrain tour. Travellers are urged to wear comfortable shoes because they’ll be spending more time standing. “The patient guides will take you through your paces, first teaching you how to operate and balance on a segway – it isn’t as seamless as it looks – and then guide you along the paths that meander around. Your guide will also alert you if you need to stop for any reason, such as when a golfer is teeing off,” read a statement from Sun City.