Sun City to open for day visitors from Sunday to Friday

IN addition to the weekdays already open for day visitors, Sun City Resort will open on Sundays from April 11, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, daily visitor numbers will be restricted. A limited amount of tickets available via online purchase only, and tickets will be sold at the Sun City Resort gate.

Day visitors are welcome Sunday to Friday with Saturdays and public holidays still restricted to hotel guests and MVG cardholders.

As a recap, there is much to see and do as a day visitor, from discovering the thrills at the Valley of Waves to getting lost in the Maze of the Lost City.

Go on the infamous Tarantula and Scorpion slides or the Viper and the Mamba tube rides. Get a chimp’s-eye view of the Valley of Waves and take a swing at the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park course. Alternatively, just laze on a sun lounger under a palm tree.