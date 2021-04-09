Sun City to open for day visitors from Sunday to Friday
IN addition to the weekdays already open for day visitors, Sun City Resort will open on Sundays from April 11, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, daily visitor numbers will be restricted. A limited amount of tickets available via online purchase only, and tickets will be sold at the Sun City Resort gate.
Day visitors are welcome Sunday to Friday with Saturdays and public holidays still restricted to hotel guests and MVG cardholders.
As a recap, there is much to see and do as a day visitor, from discovering the thrills at the Valley of Waves to getting lost in the Maze of the Lost City.
Go on the infamous Tarantula and Scorpion slides or the Viper and the Mamba tube rides. Get a chimp’s-eye view of the Valley of Waves and take a swing at the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park course. Alternatively, just laze on a sun lounger under a palm tree.
Rates start from R290 a child and R395 an adult. Tickets include entry to Sun City, entry to the Valley of Waves and an R80 meal voucher. Sun City welcomed back visitors for the first time in September since closing its doors at the start of the national lockdown in March last year. Sun City has introduced staff awareness programmes and appropriate education campaigns to ensure their staff are up to date with the new developments regarding the pandemic.
In addition to its ongoing cleaning schedules, Sun City will implement other enhanced protocols. All visitors, outsourced workers, suppliers and employees will be required to accept the Covid-19 entry to premises terms and conditions, undergo a temperature check and complete a medical screening questionnaire before they are allowed to enter the premise.
Sun International was awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s safe stamp of approval, verifying that their Covid-19 health and safety protocols exceed international benchmarks.