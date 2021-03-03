Sun City's Valley of Waves to reopen for day visitors

If you are yearning for a summer escape where you can splash about and soak up the sun, then Sun City's Valley of Waves should be on your bucket list. The beloved attraction will reopen for day visitors from Monday to Friday, starting from March 8. No tickets will be sold at the Sun City Resort gate and can be booked online. Due to the pandemic, daily visitor numbers will be restricted. Day visitors can enjoy getting lost in the Maze of the Lost City, go on the infamous Tarantula and Scorpion slides or the Viper and the Mamba tube rides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @c00lrunn1ngs If brave, go on the Roaring Lagoon at the Valley of Waves, where every 90 seconds, bender waves rise 2m in the air.

Children will appreciate the Chimp & Zee Rope Adventure Park course.

Visitors can also just chill under the palm trees with a good book.

Rates start from R290 a child and R395 an adult. Tickets include entry to Sun City, entry to the Valley of Waves and an R80 meal voucher.

Sun City welcomed back visitors for the first time in September since closing its doors at the start of the national lockdown in March last year.

Health and safety

Sun City has introduced staff awareness programmes and appropriate education campaigns to ensure their staff are up to date with the new developments regarding the pandemic.

In addition to its ongoing cleaning schedules, Sun City will implement other enhanced protocols. All visitors, outsourced workers, suppliers and employees will be required to accept the Covid-19 Entry to Premises Terms and Conditions, undergo a temperature check and complete a medical screening questionnaire before they are allowed to enter the premise.

Sun International has been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s safe stamp of approval, verifying that their Covid-19 health and safety protocols exceed international benchmarks.