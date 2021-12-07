SunFest is where it’s at this December

Sun City is hosting a SunFest to give a much needed boost to entertainers who have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will take place at various venues around the resort from December 15 to 19.

Brett Hoppé, Sun City’s general manager, said Covid-19 had resulted in severe losses for those working in the entertainment industry, with cancelled shows forcing artists to try and make a living by hosting virtual gigs. "Many artists had to downscale their spending as they battled to make ends meet, so Sun City is thrilled to be able to give some of our country’s biggest names the platform to boost their careers again and get back into the limelight where they belong. “We implore South Africans to come and support SunFest. Not only will they get the chance to enjoy great music, but at the same time they are supporting the arts by helping these artists earn a livelihood and continue doing what they are doing,” Hoppé said.

The requirements The daily shows, exclusive to Sun City hotel guests, start at 6.30 pm and end at 11 pm. They will follow all Covid-19 regulations, and Sun City’s vaccination site will be open for guests who still need to have their Covid-19 jab. The events

The Botsalanong Boma Dinner on December 15 will allow guests to tuck into a buffet dinner while Martin Bester and Band, Ricus Nel and Band and Demi-Lee Moore entertain guests. Meanwhile, on the same day, Ralf Gum, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Tira, Josh and DJ Questo and Tumi Morake will be at the Superbowl. On Thursday, December 16, Jesse Clegg and Refentse will take the stage in the Botsalanong Boma while the Superbowl will jive to the sounds of Ayanda MVP, Ralf Gum, Infinix and DJ Sandiso, Josh and DJ Questo. The Valley of Waves come alive on Friday, December 17, when Kurt Darren and Brent Harris and the Jam, Majozi, Ms Cosmo, Clinton Viljoen, Zakes Bantwini, Josh and DJ Questo take the stage.