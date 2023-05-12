WATCH: Miss SA contestant shares harrowing hot air balloon incident

Miss SA 2021 runner-up and medical doctor, Moratwe Masima, has taken to TikTok to share her experience on a hot air balloon ride gone wrong. According to a video posted by Masima, the aeronaut of the hot air balloon she was riding in had to conduct an emergency landing in a random field after hitting a rock in Hartbeespoort.

Masima revealed that her wig came off during the landing and that she had a headache after landing. #SAMA28 #hotairballoon #thingstodoinjoburg ♬ Oh No - Kreepa @moratwemasima I just had to 🤣 I still have a headache but we survived 🤍 #fyp “I just had to 🤣. I still have a headache but we survived 🤍,” said Masimwe.

The Miss SA 2021 Top 3 runner-up revealed that she had taken the ride with her boyfriend. In her video, Masima can be seen crawling out of the hot air balloon basket, laying flat on its side. The balloon also had other passengers and the group made it out safely with no injuries.

Despite the frightening experience, Masimwe seems to be in good spirit after the ordeal as she joked about the experience on TikTok. One TikTok user, Kayleigh, commented on the video saying: “Yup let me scratch this off my list.”

And Masima responded: “I’d say do it! But expect ANYTHING.” South African actress, model and media personality, Lerato Kganyago, also commented on Masima’s experience. “The first and the last time I experienced this, 😭 never again,” said Kganyago.