LOOK: It's snowing in Sutherland

South Africa has just started its winter season, which means that parts of the Northern Cape received some snowfall in recent days - with many excited locals snapping photographs to mark the occasion. A local captures some snow images in Sutherland. Picture: Supplied. A local captures some snow images in Sutherland. Picture: Supplied.

Some took to Twitter to share some of their images. User @sjustride posted: “Sutherland ... Coldest town in the western Cape” (sic) with an image of a bakkie covered in snow.

Sutherland . Coldest town in the western Cape pic.twitter.com/WxzuyUjy2u — Fern2 (@sjustride) June 11, 2020

Another user @ReenvalSA posted a simple caption “#Snow at Sutherland this morning” which was taken by Erik Botha.

The town, which is covered in snow, comes weeks after Lesotho experienced heavy snowfall in late April.

Afriski Mountain Resort, located in the Lesotho highlands, revealed that it received “more snow during April this year than we did in the past two years.” The skiing resort, which attracts a number of travellers for its winter season, posted a series of images captured by Martin Schultz on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, IOL reported the snowfall at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve, 35km outside Ceres and a two-hour drive from Cape Town, gave a local some creativity during lockdown.

And although surfing or skiing is still not permitted under lockdown level 3, the Cape Town man made the most of the wet weather by doing just that through water puddles on a road next to a beach.