Augrabies Falls National Park, Northern Cape. Picture: Sho't Left



The Northern Cape is often a province that's looked over, or literally driven through when people make their way to the Western Cape. It's not a province that is often advertised and yet it has a lot to offer apart from Kimberly's Big Hole.

1. Riemvasmaak Hot Springs





Nestled between the Orange and the dry Molapo rivers, the Riemvasmaak hot springs (pronounced 'Rim-fas-mak) is a beautiful and serene destination that was created from volcanic eruptions that occurred centuries ago. The hot springs are dwarfed by granite cliffs that are 80m high, and offer accommodation for those wishing to stay for a night or the weekend. The area also offers quad-biking, 4x4 and hiking trails to the Orange river.

Riemvasmaak hot springs. Picture: Supplied

Check out www.riemvasmaak.co.za for details on accommodation and rates.





2. Augrabies Falls National Park





The scenic view of the Augrabies Falls National Park is majestic, and that is just when you sit and admire the Augrabies Falls. Its national park boasts an interesting assortment of flora, bird life and an amazing 360-degree view of the area from the moon rock which is 30m above the park (the perfect spot for sundowners or watching the sunrise). The national park also offers hot air ballooning and river rafting, and is great for people who are adrenaline junkies or who prefer to enjoy the scenery.

Augrabies Falls National Park, Northern Cape. Picture: Sho't Left

For more information, check out the website: www.sanparks.org/parks/augrabies





3. Hotazel

The quaint village in the Northern Cape is known for its sweltering temperatures in the summer, as well as its history and the Oppenheimer-owned five-star lodge, the Tswalu Kalahari.





The Tswalu Kalahari boasts a lodge where you can relax and go to the spa, and spot the black-maned Kalahari lion in all of its glory. The lodge is near the golf club and is near Kuruman, so you can check out the 'Eye of Kuruman' spring as well as the Moffat Mission.

The Tswalu Kalahari Lodge, Hotazel. Picture: Supplied





4. Orange River Wine Route





If you fancy having a glass of wine while you're in the Kalahari then perhaps taking your chance at driving on the Orange River Wine Route, where you meet luscious vineyards from Namaqualand and the southern Kalahari regions.





The Orange River wine cellars in Upinton offers wines from five wineries in Upington, Kakamas, Keimoes, Grootdrink and Groblershoop. The cellars also offer tours of the cellars and vineyards from Mondays to Fridays at 09h00, 11h00, and 15h00 between the months of January and March.





5. Vanderkloof

Stay at the Waterfront guest house or the Vanderkloof Holiday Resort and travel to the Vanderkloof dam, where you can go adventure kayaking in the dam that is approximately 100m below from the Gariep Dam.





You can also go angling or if the adrenaline inside of you desires more, then go rock climbing! Vanderkloof also hosts the gorgeous Watervalle falls and a mini cave near the Vanderkloof dam, where a group can go braai or camp under the stars.

Vanderkloof Dam. Picture: Supplied

For more information check out the website: www.vanderkloofdam.co.za





IOL