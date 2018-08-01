Fancourt won Best Hotel Spa in South Africa at the annual Les Nouvelles Esthetiques Spa Awards recently. Picture: Fancourt.

With a vast number of hotel spas popping up in South Africa, it is good to see that there are some who are making a name for themselves.

Fancourt, situated at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountains in George, scooped Best Hotel Spa in South Africa at the annual Les Nouvelles Esthetiques Spa Awards recently. The awards acknowledge and honour spas in South Africa.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Peter Dros, said they were thrilled at obtaining the accolade, especially since the spa industry has become competitive.

“Operating a hotel spa is no easy feat. New philosophies and re-invention of treatments are constantly being introduced to meet guests’ expectations, and so it is critical to maintaining worldwide standards,” he said.

Their award-winning spa is quite popular with travellers. Picture: Fancourt

The winners of Africa’s Best Romantic Boutique Hotel at the 2015 World Boutique Hotel Awards and named South Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2017 by the World Golf Awards, Fancourt really knows how to impress their guests.

The hotel was founded in 1989 as a means to help create employment opportunities for the locals.

Today, it offers guests a locally crafted and luxury experience through the hard work of its staff.

Perhaps try their Fancourt Spa Journey treatment the next time you visit. Picture: Fancourt.

With its range of offerings, including bird watching, garden tours, cycling, fishing, golf and its vast eateries, travellers are spoilt for choice. Even stars like Gary Player, Will Smith and Nelson Mandela have been guests.

And, it seems, travellers cannot get enough of their Fancourt Spa Journey treatment. It consists of a Theravine Hydrating Facial, Body Balance Exfoliation, full body massage, manicure, pedicure and light lunch on the spa terrace.







