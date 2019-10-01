Noka Camp is located within the 50 000-hectare, malaria-free Lapalala Wilderness Reserve. Picture: Supplied

A new safari lodge has opened in South Africa, and this one is unlike the rest. Noka Camp part of Lepogo Lodges is believed to be the first luxury camp in Africa to offset the carbon footprint of every visiting guest.

Noka Camp, located within the 50 000-hectare, malaria-free Lapalala Wilderness Reserve where the big five roam, is among Africa’s few entirely not-for-profit high-end safari lodges.

Kate Hughes, the Operations Director of Lepogo Lodges, said the family-owned lodge hopes to create a sustainable conservation legacy in Africa.

She said 100% of any financial gains made will be re-invested back into the reserve for the benefit of wildlife, conservation and the local community. Noka Camp comprises of five villas perched atop a 100ft cliff overlooking the Palala River. The camp is off-grid, with energy self-generated by a 250m solar walkway. It bears a unique design.

“Lepogo Lodges have worked with award-winning Japanese Architect Yuji Yamazaki on Noka Camp. Its five stilted villas were designed to offer the highest level of luxury while bearing the lightest footprint on the surrounding environment. We also collaborated with Sarah Ord Interiors for the camp's interior design. Sarah wanted to enhance and reflect the natural colours of the reserve,” said Hughes.

She said each villa comes with a heated plunge pool, unique "sky bed" with glass floor over the ravine, sunken bathtub and underfloor heating.

The second accommodation offering called Lepogo Lodges Melote House will open in 2021. It will able to accommodate 16 guests.

Besides the luxury styled villas, guests can enjoy game-drives, water safaris, yoga, spa experiences and tours of iron-age settlements and bushman paintings in the cliffs below the lodge. The lodge will also offer "luxury bush sleep outs" which follows in the footsteps of the forefathers of Lapalala.

For more information, visit www.lepogolodges.com or email [email protected]