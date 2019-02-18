View this post on Instagram
It’s so refreshing to be somewhere that isn’t touristy at all. We feel like we’ve struck a goldmine with Bantayan and our boat trip today was no different. Everywhere is so quiet and peaceful and you have the place to yourself which is hard to find in Asia with the tourist trap it’s become! - Appreciating every moment ☺️✨
A post shared by CHAR AND DOM | 📍PHILIPPINES (@travelwithchom) on
View this post on Instagram
Dancing in the Desert because no one but a few Camels can see us 🙈🐪 • Have you ever been to a desert before? The Sahara desert was absolutely insane. We visited from Morocco 🇲🇦 and would definitely recommend it! From Erfoud we went dune bashing in a four-wheel-drive until we arrived at our camp for the night. It was magical 💫 • #morocco #desert #camel #moroccandesert #sahara #saharadesert #moroccotravel #travelmorocco #travelcouple #sunset #twilighthour #magic #magical #couplegoals #travelholic #wanderlust #beautifulplaces #travelgoals #bucketlist #walking #climbing #sanddune #sand
A post shared by KATE & OLLY | TRAVEL COUPLE (@kotravellers) on
View this post on Instagram
Early mornings in bathrobes with sun rising behind the sand dunes ✨🌅
A post shared by Lara Kamnik (@your_passport) on
View this post on Instagram
We cannot believe that a place this beautiful can be so quiet, peaceful and slow paced. What an incredibly relaxing and therapeutic adventure this trip was. From now on, we’ll look at this skyline and see our cozy AirBnb, favorite seafood restaurant and Moonie’s first vacation spot. We can’t wait to bring our friends and family here! Ciao for now, Cinque Terre. ⛰😍🙏🏼
A post shared by Britt+Will 🌎 Adventure Couple (@unitedwestanley) on