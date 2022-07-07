Planning on applying to be part of Emirates cabin crew? Here’s what you need to know

Emirates is looking for candidates to join its growing multinational cabin crew. The Dubai-based airline will host its assessment in Cape Town on July 18.

The world-class carrier is looking for candidates who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality and individuals who will create memorable moments for its customers. The sky is the limit. Launch your career to new heights and apply to be part of Emirates’ cabin crew. Instagram A key requirement for the ideal candidate is to be able to lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures as safety is one of Emirates’ highest priorities.

Successful candidates will receive world-class training at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. Would you like to live and work in the world’s fastest-growing city in UAE? Instagram If you are hoping to give your career an epic take-off, then submit an on-line application with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Here’s the link: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/ As part of the recruitment process, candidates are required to spend the full day at the venue.

So here’s what’s in it for you, if you do make the cut. Emirates is offering an attractive employment package with benefits such as a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. The company also has a growing global network and offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network. Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends to all destinations that the airline flies to, so what are you waiting for? Apply and Lady Luck just might be on your side.