Planning on popping the question? 3 romantic places where you can celebrate your love on Valentine’s Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This Valentine's Day, do something different and celebrate it away from home. Even if you're not staying for a night, you can still enjoy the special day at the following destinations. Cape Town Celebrate Valentine's the ’Bridgerton’ way at the President Hotel in Bantry Bay. If you were too busy home-schooling the kids, running a marathon in your back yard or locked down in zoom meetings, now is the perfect time to unwind and taste a life of royalty. The President Hotel is inviting you to share a ’Bridgerton’-inspired high tea from 2pm. Make sure you dress to the nines in smart outfits to make sure you look the part.

Upon arrival, you will be greeted with “The Duke” welcome drinks as you make your way to the Botany Café. Events for the day include enjoying a few delightful hours sipping away on a variety of aromatic Ronnefeldt teas and sample delicious sweet and savoury treats prepared by chef Jacques Swart and his culinary team.

Price: R395 per person

Contact details: 066 038 4521

Website:www.presidenthotel.co.za

Scottburgh

Have a picnic with scenic views at the Fish Eagle Café.

For those in KZN, go out for lunch or a picnic on lush lawns surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. And should it rain, worry not because the newly refurbished Fish Eagle Café in Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh offers a wraparound deck and endless ocean views. Executive chef and manager, Morne van Zyl, has curated a decadent platter-for-two menu to ensure an unforgettable experience.

If you’re coming with a partner, you will be greeted with a cocktail and an incredible array of cheeses, preserves, meats, pates and marinades, topped with chocolate-dipped strawberries and whipped cream and fondant for dessert. It will be washed down with a chilled bottle of Imprint Sparkling Rosé.

Price: R580 per couple

Contact details: 083 658 7073

Website:www.crocworld.co.za

Johannesburg

Enjoy some hotel luxury in Sandton.

If you’re in the city of gold, let Courtyard Hotel Sandton treat you to a romantic evening of a luxury dinner for two, a night for two plus a gourmet picnic box to share. You will be treated to a three-course meal.

For appetisers, you can have oysters tempura in crispy tempura batter served with an apricot purée. Or salmon crudo with cucumber ribbons, rocket, passion fruit dressing and butternut spaghetti. Or grilled haloumi and avocado bruschetta served with young, fresh micro-greens, toasted pumpkin seeds, sprouts and a honey and mustard dressing.

And for the mains, let’s not spoil the surprise but for desserts, peppermint crisp tart or gourmet cake of the day will be on the menu.

Price: R350 per person, excluding accommodation.

Contact details: 011 884 5500

Website: www.clhg.com

Please note that the number of guests is limited, so booking is essential.