SA beaches you should add to your holiday bucket list

A trip to the beach is one of the most calming summer activities - whether you are taking a dip in the ocean, sunbathing or enjoying a stroll along the promenade. Here are some SA beaches you should add to your holiday bucket list: WESTERN CAPE Silwerstroomstrand Beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP Harlem Prep High School (@dp_hphsdragons) Located on the Cape West Coast, about 52 minutes outside of Cape Town, visitors can enjoy the tidal pool and make use of the braai and picnic facilities.

Melkbosstrand Beach

Located about 36 minutes from Cape Town, Melkbosstrand Beach offers stunning views of Table Mountain and Robben Island. The attraction boasts kitesurfing and water sport activities.

Llandudno Beach

Situated under an hour from Cape Town, Llandudno is one of the Mother City’s naturally diverse beaches. Here travellers can challenge the fam to some ball games, surf or take their dog for a walk.

Clifton 4th

Clifton 4th Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Cape Town and where all the “cool kids” hang out. A tip: the Atlantic Ocean on this side is cold even on a hot summer’s day, so be mindful of that before you take a dip. Most travellers visit for the impressive views and to create content for their Instagram page.

Other Western Cape beaches to visit include Camps Bay beach, Struisbaai Beach, Muizenberg Beach, Strandfontein Beach, Kleinmond Beach, Bikini Beach and Mnandi Beach.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Thompson’s Bay

Located on the North Coast of Durban, travellers from far and wide visit to take shots at its Hole in the Wall. The beach boasts stunning viewpoints, a tidal pool and is best visited during sunrise or sunset.

uShaka Beach

Located on Durban’s Golden Mile, uShaka Beach is the ideal family beach, offering cool waves and, if lucky, sightings of marine life like dolphins from afar. You may also spot surfers.

Umzumbe Beach

The South Coast is home to the highest number of blue flag beaches in KZN, but none quite compares to Umzumbe Beach. The unspoilt beach is family-friendly and perfect for those who want to escape the crowds.

Other KwaZulu-Natal beaches include Shelly Beach, Amanzimtoti Beach, Umhlanga Beach, North Beach, Southport Beach, Marina Beach and Battery Beach.

EASTERN CAPE

Kariega Beach

Kariega Beach is nestled between two striking tidal rivers, the Kariega and the Bushmans, and makes for a spectacular setting for beach fun, including tanning, walks and beach games. The scenic beach is located at Kenton-on-Sea.

Chintsa Beach

Located about 50km from East London along the Wild Coast, Chintsa Beach is known for its surfing and kite surfing. It also forms part of the Strandloper Hiking Trail.

Dolphin Beach

Dolphin Beach in Jeffrey’s Bay is famed for its surfing spot called Supertubes. The town is one of the five most famous surfing destinations in the world. Travellers can also enjoy swimming, tanning, kiteboarding and shell collecting. The Shell Museum located on the beach is a must-see while you’re here.

Other Eastern Cape beaches include Humewood Beach, Kings Beach, Nahoon Beach, Gonubie Beach, Kelly’s Beach, Hamburg Beach and Hobie Beach.

