SA’s most anticipated hotel openings: AI robots, Covid-safety and a pool dangling from a bridge

Despite the pandemic, many developers are going ahead with plans to open state of art hotels across the country. We list five we are excited about: Hotel Sky Sandton, Gauteng Picture: Supplied. Hotel Sky, an almost R2-billion project is set to open two properties. Hotel Sky Sandton will open in November and located close to shopping and business amenities in Sandton From its AI-powered robots, Instagram worthy backdrops and its state of the art dining and entertainment options, the brand aims to please discerning travellers’ needs. Managing Director of Richland Properties Paul Kelley, the developer of the project, said that the goal is to “offer a five-star experience and a four-star product at a two-star price.”

He told IOL Travel: "Our goal is to offer the best connectivity, a modern and unique style that reflects the local flair, and a product that is affordable with the best quality, thus reintroducing real hospitality and fun.”

Hilton Garden Inn, Umhlanga, KZN

Picture: Umhlanga Arch.

Umhlanga Arch’s 4-star Hilton Garden Inn is being dubbed as the province’s first smart hotel.The new Durban establishment, part of the mega Umhlanga Arch project in Durban, will launch at the end of November. The 207-room hotel is the first Garden Inn property in South Africa.

Charles Thompson, the director of the Devmco Group, said the hotel is positioned to meet Covid-19 health and safety regulations, which will be a huge selling point for business travellers during and post-pandemic.

Kruger Shalati, Kruger National Park

Picture: Supplied.

Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge will open in December 2020. Located at Skukuza at the Kruger National Park, the luxury is set inside a restored and reimagined train stationed on the bridge crossing the Sabie River called the Selati Bridge. The hotel includes train-based-rooms, lounge and dining areas and a pool dangling from the bridge that overlooks the Sabie River.

It's described by the Robb Report as an ‘Insane New Boutique Hotel’. Judiet Barnes, Concession General Manager for Kruger Shalati said of the project: “It’s extremely exciting for us to be able to get this project off the ground. Forget five-star accommodation - this is six-star and perfect for those wanting a luxurious escape to the Kruger Park.”

Babanango Game Reserve, KZN

Picture: Babanango Game Reserve.

Babanango Game Reserve, located in Northern Zululand and 50km from the town of Vryheid, is taking conservation to the next level. The malaria-free reserve is home to three lodges – Valley Lodge, Zulu Rock Lodge and Matatane Lodge.

Dubbed as a 'bush lover’s paradise', travellers will get to see buffalo, giraffe, hyena and zebra. Babanango is working closely with the local Emcakwini, Esibongweni and KwaNgono communities.

Hyatt Regency Cape Town

Picture: Supplied.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced it will open the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town this December. The new Hyatt Regency Cape Town, previously Hilton Cape Town City Centre, boasts 137 rooms.

Hyatt Regency Cape Town is located at the foot of the iconic Table Mountain, bordering the historic Bo-Kaap district with its steep and narrow streets.