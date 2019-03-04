Want to see the Titanic, then you are in luck. Historian and model builder Gino Hart created a model of the famous ship which is currently on display at the Pearls Mall in Umhlanga until March 30. The model dubbed the largest Titanic model in Africa weighs 400 kilograms.





The British passenger liner sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912, after colliding with an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

Hart took three years to complete his final model ship. It is 8,7 metres long, 27 feet in length and 3 feet wide.

The ship, built in Villiers, Free State, has 4000 rooms inside.





“I was 12 years old when I heard about the Titanic. I knew that I would build the model one day. This is my 19th Titanic model and will be my last.

“The response by the public has been phenomenal and having the opportunity to meet so many incredible people has been amazing,” said Hart.

Hart will showcase the ship in Richards Bay next month. Chatsworth and Cape Town are among the locations Hart will display the ship before heading to Britain for the international tour.

For further information, email [email protected] or visit www.tintanicmodelship.weebly.com



