South Africa among top LGBTQ+ travel destinations in the world

Are you in search of a destination that is LGBTQ+ friendly? You may want to consider South Africa on your bucket list.

According to MyDatingAdviser.com's The Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021 report, South Africa has been named one of the best countries for LGBTQ+ travel.

The report aims to raise awareness of global attitudes for LGBTQ travellers- in time for Pride Month. The country ranked 11th with the LGBTQ+ travel index score of 86.2 (out of a possible 100 points).

MyDatingAdviser.com revealed that 54% of the South African public accepted homosexuality, according to a Global Attitudes & Trends survey by Pew Research. In terms of civil union rights, the country enforced same-sex marriage since 2006, and adoption rights have been legal since 2002. The Constitution bans all anti-gay discrimination.

The findings

To determine the most gay-friendly travel destinations, MyDatingAdviser compared 34 countries across eight key indicators of LGBTQ+-friendliness. It looked at categories like society acceptance towards homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws and gender-identity laws.

Sweden claimed the top spot (98.2), followed by Netherlands(97.6), and Spain (89%). Other destinations featured on the list included France, UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Israel, the US and Mexico.

Meanwhile, in a study by Small Business Prices this year, Luxembourg took the top spot as the world's most friendly working holiday spot for LGBTQ couples. Small Business Prices researched cities around the world and assessed them based on their legalities around civil partnership, same-sex marriage, public acceptance and nightlife to work out the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities for workers.

Luxembourg claimed the top spot, thanks to its strong support of same-sex marriage, with 85% of residents in support of it.

Visit https://mydatingadviser.com/best-countries-for-lgbtq-travel/ for the full study.

