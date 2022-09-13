South Africa has still not introduced remote working visa, and we need it asap

Remote work has become a global ‘trend’ therefore, the implementation of a remote work visa, in South Africa, is a win for an economy that needs to be focused on rapid growth and job creation now more than ever. The Western Cape Government has re-submitted recommendations to the Department of Home Affairs, first sent last year, on how South Africa could quickly introduce a remote work visa so that we can leverage the indisputable global trends towards remote work.

As stated by Aldermen James Vos last year, people started working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, and digital nomads concept has become a much-needed escape, and an opportunity to take work on a holiday. Remote working visas are the ideal way to live in and work remotely from cities, for example, Cape Town. Remote working visas are the ideal way to live in and work remotely from cities, for example, Cape Town. Picture: Pexels Yet, more than six months after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa was considering introducing this Visa the status of the project and when it will be implemented, remain unclear. Meanwhile, competitor destinations are moving with speed to accommodate this new travel trend, which creates a real risk that South Africa will be left behind.

This is reflected in a survey conducted in March by the Western Cape Government’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism of mainly tourism industry associations, film industry stakeholders and immigration and VISA facilitation agencies. 68% of the respondents said that it was critical for South Africa to introduce remote work visas to take advantage of this increasing trend post the COVID-19 pandemic. In its proposal, the Western Cape Government set out recommendations that would enable the introduction of the remote work visa within the existing legal framework, through amendments to Immigration Act 13 of 2002 regulations. This would not not require an amendment to the legislation. The proposal argues that a short-term remote work visa may be approved for an initial one-year period, with the option to renew for an additional two years upon satisfying the necessary checks by the Department of Home Affairs.

