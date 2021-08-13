South Africa named world’s 7th best skinny dipping hot spot

South Africa was named the world’s 7th best skinny dipping hot spot, according to new research from Outforia. The research found that there were designated areas including 17 nudist beaches and clubs and 25 naturist campsites where travellers could bare all.

Of course, with good weather all year round, South Africa makes the perfect spot to get a tan and soak in the views-in the nude in areas for nudists. France clinched the top spot, named the world’s best country for skinny dipping. France offers 397 nudist beaches and 212 naturist campsites.

According to the study, it also offers a village called Village Naturiste in Cap d’Age, where travellers can opt to ditch their clothing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alba (@eyepoetryy)

The US came in second place. It offers 299 nudist-friendly beaches with average water temperatures of 16.8˚C. The study found that the USA came in the top spot for naturist campsites with 253 across the country, with Florida and California favoured by travellers.

Other countries featured on the list include Spain, Thailand, Australia, Israel, UK, Italy and Greece. Public nudity is only partially legal in three of the top 10 best countries for skinny dipping, the research found. Earlier this year, website Globehunters.com ranked the best beach holiday destinations for nudists.

Some of the factors that the team looked at were safety, temperature, LGBTQ+ friendliness and affordability. Claiming the first spot is Cádiz, Andalucia in Spain. Here you will find the Playa de Bolonia- a beach where you can go bare.

The destination received a 75.79 overall score and faired well in its average summer temperature, LGBTQ+ Danger Index and summer UV score. Coming in a close second is Monsena, Rovinj in Croatia with an overall score of 73.72. The beach to check out here is Punta Križ.