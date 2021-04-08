South Africa needs to start planning now for the safe restart of aviation – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) urged South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair the impact Covid-19 had on its travel industry.

Addressing South Africa’s National Aviation Conference, IATA’s Southern and East African Head, Alexandru Stancu, reiterated the industry’s call on the government to replace quarantine with testing and for the country’s authorities to work with industry to prepare for the safe restart of airline operations.

“Careful planning along with other promotional travel incentives, will go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry,” said Stancu.

IATA currently foresees demand for long-haul air travel to and from South Africa returning to 2019 levels by 2024, although travel restrictions, weaker business travel, perceived health risks and the slow pace of vaccinations pose significant risks to the country’s travel and tourism industry’s restart.

“Waiting for vaccines is not an option. Restrictions should be relaxed once vulnerable groups, including aviation workers, have been vaccinated. Air travel is safe when the highly effective standardised global biosecurity measures, defined by the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation – with South Africa’s input – are applied together with rapid testing. These reduce the risk of importing infections to exceptionally low levels and as a result, make international air travel safer than many other activities that have been allowed to restart and it should not be subject to measures that are more restrictive than those applied to domestic flights”, he added.