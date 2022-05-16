South Africa ranked among top 10 wedding destinations in the world

Every couple wants their wedding day to be an unforgettable experience. Saying “I do” is considered one of the biggest moments in one’s life. What could make your wedding day even more special - the destination?

When it comes to where you’d like your wedding to take place, it can be kind of tricky. With so many to choose from, which can be crowned the top wedding location? We've compiled a list and compared them on factors such as the weather, the price of luxury hotels, and LGBTQ+ friendliness to find out. According to the research done by Daniel Christopher Jewellery, Mexico City is the world’s best place for a destination wedding.

It has been crowned the world’s most affordable wedding destination, with hotel rooms selling for as low as £86 (about R1711) per night. Picture: DC Jewellery In fact, two Mexican cities have featured in the top three, with Cancun taking the third place due to its weather and search popularity. Cape Town has been named the world’s second best wedding destination, thanks to its warm and sunny climate and the legality of same-sex marriage legal since 2006.

London has the highest number of 5-star hotels in our index, with 221 5-star hotels for couples to choose from. Las Vegas is the world’s most desired wedding destination, with 159,300 searches in 2021. Two Mexican cities, Cancun and Playa Del Carmen have been named the sunniest wedding destinations, with average temperatures of 26.1ºC and 25.9ºC, respectively.

People choose wedding destinations based on various aspects such as; weather, food, cost, culture, and so much more. However, not all countries are LGBTQ friendly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Wedding Planner (@beau.concepts)