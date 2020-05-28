South Africa revealed as most popular destination for travellers post Covid-19
Online travel website Tourlane's new survey found that South Africa was chosen as the most popular post-Covid-19 destination among travellers.
Tourlane polled a global audience of travellers of all ages and types to determine how people are thinking about travel in the post-pandemic world. Questions ranged from the type of vacation and destination to group size and timeline.
South Africa may have been chosen for its diverse offerings like safari trips, wine tasting, immersive cultural experiences and leading hotels. Other destinations that made the top five include New Zealand, Canada, Costa Rica and Namibia
The key findings reveal that almost a quarter of the respondents (24 percent) are ready to leave as soon as possible and more than half of travellers do not want to wait until 2021 to start travelling again.
Solo travel is still a trending travel option for many, with one in five respondents wanting to travel alone despite the isolation of quarantine. Respondents also revealed that their top trip types include beach vacations and nature trips.
Helen Scheepers, Head of Sales at Tourlane, said the company was thrilled to provide insights into travelling post-Covid-19.
“For those who want to travel in 2021, it will be a great time to travel, as many tour operators, hotels, and providers are offering competitive pricing and incentives for people ready to go in the new year.
“Tourlane has created policies to help make the booking and planning process stress-free and more flexible. We now offer both free cancellation options and free rebooking for select trips,” said Scheepers.