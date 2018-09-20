After experiencing the bustling city life in Johannesburg, the group will travel to Pilanesberg – home to “the Big 5” (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and cape buffalo) - for a safari adventure and the travel awards dinner

This week, South African Tourism is hosting the 2018 News UK Travel Awards – a prestigious awards ceremony which celebrates the top UK travel journalists from The Times, The Sunday Times, Sunday Times Travel Magazine and The Sun. The travel editors and writers from these publications are hosted in South Africa along with top travel industry experts and CEOs of UK-based travel organisations.

After experiencing the bustling city life in Johannesburg, the group will travel to Pilanesberg – home to “the Big 5” (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and cape buffalo) - for a safari adventure and the travel awards dinner. The guests will experience Pilanesberg National Park, the ecologically rich transition zone between the Kalahari and the Lowveld, which promises spectacular landscapes, thrilling big game viewing and an array of flora and fauna.

Sthembiso Dlamini, Chief Operations Officer at South African Tourism, comments: “We are honoured to be the host country for the 2018 News UK Travel Awards. It is a fantastic way for South Africa to showcase its range of incredible experiences that suit every type of traveller. These experiences include food and wine, safari, culture, history and adventure.

