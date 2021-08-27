South Africans can snag the best travel deals with these discounted campaigns

Everyone loves a great travel deal that gives them a chance to go some where for a little break on a budget. South African establishments, in a bid to bolster business are offering some enticing travel deals for locals.

The Sho’t Left Travel Week set for next month offers travellers discounted deals and packages of up to 50% off. South African Tourism says the campaign aims to reignite domestic tourism, and encourage South Africans to explore and travel in their own country. "Sho’t Left Travel Week offers all South Africans a chance to buy discounted local deals and packages of up to 50% off when booking between the 6th and the 12th of September. These discounted deals can be redeemed later as per the terms and conditions of each offer," the entity said in a statement.

Since the opening of registration to the travel trade, over 400 tourism businesses have registered across all nine provinces, offering unique experiences for wanderlust South Africans. For bush enthusiasts, South African National Parks (SANParks) will once again be allowing South African citizens to enter most of their parks for free for a week Reynold Thakhuli of SANParks said they are currently looking at the perfect date to host the event.

The free access week normally takes place in September but was postponed to November last year due to the Covid-19 alert level 2 regulations. It seems this will happen again this year. "It most probably will take place in November, but no dates have been finalised," Thakhuli told IOL Travel.