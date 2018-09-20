Bourke's Luck Potholes Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga is amoung the many stunning locations to visit locally

September is Tourism Month and the countdown to the Sho’t Left Travel Week has begun. In a bid to promote domestic travel of our beautifully diverse and vibrant country, South African Tourism will for the first time host the Sho’t Left Travel Week, a groundbreaking initiative that will see a number of trade partners, airlines, hotel groups and tour operators offering generous discounts during the week starting 24 to 30 September 2018.

Aimed at encouraging South Africans to travel and explore their own back yard, all South Africans will be able to buy discounted local deals and packages for one week only.

“South Africans have told us that affordability is a big factor when they consider travelling in and around our beautiful country,” says South African Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Sisa Ntshona. "The Sho’t Left Travel Week is a response to this and it is about giving ALL South Africans access to the length and breadth of South Africa’s tourism offering. And we are doing this in a much bigger way than we have ever done before."

Under its distinct campaign positioning: Everything Must Go, Everyone Must Go, Sho’t Left Travel Week is a robust and aggressive response that seeks to showcase that travel accessible and affordable for all South Africans.

A first of its kind tourism campaign during Tourism Month, to date over 234 local tourism businesses from across the country, from the big corporate industry players to the smaller undiscovered gems, have registered to participate by offering discounts on travel packages up to 50% for all South Africans to explore during Sho’t Left Travel Week.

“Thank you to all the partners who have generously come on board with their offerings as well as those who are still to join in the Sho’t Left Travel Week for playing their part in #WeDoTourism,” concluded Ntshona.

From beachfront destinations and under-water shark diving to world-class wild safaris and awe-inspiring culture, South Africa is an exciting and fun place to explore. For one week only, during Sho’t Left Travel Week, all citizens of South Africa have the key to unlock amazing access to their country during Sho’t Left Travel Week.

With Sho’t Left Travel Week discounted deals, travelling is even easier, more accessible, more affordable and definitely more doable. Explore your own land South Africa. It’s Your Country, Enjoy It.

While the deals will only be available for purchase during Sho’t Left Travel Week, those who purchase these deals will be able to travel during the stipulated periods as prescribed by the T’s and Cs of the deal.

All deals and packages can be viewed on www.shotleft.co.za