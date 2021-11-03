These SA destinations were named most Instagrammed autumn cities in Africa

Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban were named the most Instagrammed autumn cities in Africa, by UK hotel brand Premier Inn. The company researched more than 350 cities on Instagram to reveal the places photographed and shared the most on the social media platform during the autumn season.

The number of hashtags for #autumnincity and #fallincity were counted and compared for cities across the world. Cape Town took top honours in Africa with 2 017 hashtags, followed by two other South African cities – Johannesburg (250) and Durban (128) – in second and third positions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drazene Leukes 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@zenathekind) Marrakesh (32) and Cairo (20) completed the top 5 list in Africa.

The most popular autumn cities globally The US’s New York clinched the first spot on the world’s top 20 most Instagrammed Autumn Cities list, with 151 000 hashtags during the autumn season. The US is one of the most popular countries on the list, with five cities featured, including Chicago, Seattle, Boston and Miami.

Other cities that made the list were London, Paris, Chicago, Moscow, Seoul and Melbourne. A spokesperson from Premier Inn said the autumn season was perfect for a city break. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Smit (@andrea_bodill) "The rush and crowds of summer have often departed, allowing travellers to enjoy the city-sights under crisp skies, fine-dining and popular urban activities during the quieter season. Instagram is the perfect place for holiday inspiration.