Third wave travel - here's what you should do when visiting hotspot areas

Many travellers have been sceptical about travel after the surge in Covid cases and deaths. Some provinces, including Gauteng and the Western Cape, are already in the third wave which has caused concern for many travellers who have booked their travel trips this winter season. Travel expert Jennifer Morris said travellers should avoid hotspot areas entirely if they could.

However, if they've made any holiday plans, she advised that they take all the necessary steps to protect themselves. "If you want to proceed with your holiday, book accommodation away from crowds, like self-catering, game lodges or boutique hotels. These kinds of establishments allow for ample social distancing and greater peace of mind. "Also ensure that your establishment and activity operators are Covid-19 compliant. They need to share its Covid compliance on the website and throughout the property.

"There will definitely be the rise of self-catering properties this winter," she said. Flexible bookings Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, said travellers who want to reserve activities and accommodation need to ensure that their booking is flexible.

"It is vital that bookings are flexible, in case the South African government imposes any travel restrictions and lockdowns. The last thing you want is to be stuck with a non-refundable booking and lose out on the money you spent. "Do not be afraid to ask the establishment questions around the flexibility of your booking," she advised. Explore your province