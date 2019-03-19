Campsites are popular over this time and with so many options, it can be a little overwhelming deciding where to go.
We have found 5 of the most popular campsites across the country:
Beaverlac, Cederberg:
If you’re looking for peace and tranquillity while connecting with the wilderness, this is the spot for you, just 2.5 hours outside of Cape Town.
Tucked high up in the Olifants River Mountains above Porterville in the Western Cape, Beaverlac offers camping and cabins. Situated in a secluded 5 000 hectare valley surrounded by mountains, Beaverlac has 2 rivers, the Ratel and the Olifants. It offers a wide variety of hiking and mountain bike trails and rock pools.
West Coast campsites in Namaqua:
The West Coast is known for it's pristine beaches and offers various camping options anywhere from 1 hour to 8 hours outside of Cape Town.
Sanparks offers a variety of self-catering accomodation and campsites:
Skilpad Rest Camp provides four chalets.
Luiperdskloof Guest Cottage is a rustic unit accessible with 4x4 vehicles only and has no electricity.
Coastal campsites include Delerskamp, Groen River, Kwass, Varswater, Bamboeskamp, Skuinsklip, Koringskoreel Baai, Skuinsbaai Noord, Boulders Baai.
Bruintjieskraal, Baviaanskloof near Patensie in the Eastern Cape:
Situated amongst indigenous trees and in between the Kouga and Winterhoek mountains, the campsite offers a tranquil experience for everyone.
The Bruintjieskraal Campsite and Glencoe Self Catering Chalets are situated in the scenic Grootrivier Poort at the entrance to the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area. It is ideally located near Patensie approximately 8 kilometres from the end of the tar road en route into the Baviaanskloof - yet easily accessible with a normal car.
Augrabies Fall Rest Camp:
12 km from Upington, and situated on both the northern and southern sides of the Orange River, Augrabies provide sanctuary to a diversity of species as well as the famous “Quiver Tree”. The camp offers caravan and campsites, self-catering chalets and family cottages.
Mahai River Campsite, Royal Natal National Park:
Located right next to the river, Mahai River campsite is set at the foot of the majestic Drakensberg mountains. The campsite offers the right balance of nature and comfort with enough activities for all ages.
The camp is split into upper and lower sections, consists of 26 comfortable self-contained chalets that accommodate either two or four people each.
There are two 6-bed cottages and the luxurious Thendele Lodge with 3 en-suite bedrooms and other facilities offering 5-star accommodation well away from the main camp.
Here are some top tips to make trips as fun and effortless as possible:
- Get the right sized tent! No one wants to be one of six forlorn family members, stuck in a two-man tent. Be sensible and make sure there’s sufficient room for everyone.
- Burn, baby burn with a portable cooker top. How else are you going to cook those bacon and eggs the next morning?
- You light up my life… or at least, your torches and camping lanterns will do so. The last thing you want is to trip over tent wires in the dark.
- Make seating choices fun – and hotly contested. There’s no doubt a lazy hammock will prove popular with everyone. All you need is two trees and a laid-back attitude.
- Bring out your inner Bear Grylls with a 9-piece pen knife set – the perfect tool for every cooking – and survival – scenario.
If you don't have time to visit a camping shop, you can order online and get all the gadgets delivered to your door.