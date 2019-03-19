With the school holidays here and easter around the corner, we take a look at some of South Africa's most popular campsites. Pic: Cape Nature

Campsites are popular over this time and with so many options, it can be a little overwhelming deciding where to go.



We have found 5 of the most popular campsites across the country:





Beaverlac, Cederberg:





If you’re looking for peace and tranquillity while connecting with the wilderness, this is the spot for you, just 2.5 hours outside of Cape Town.

Tucked high up in the Olifants River Mountains above Porterville in the Western Cape, Beaverlac offers camping and cabins. Situated in a secluded 5 000 hectare valley surrounded by mountains, Beaverlac has 2 rivers, the Ratel and the Olifants. It offers a wide variety of hiking and mountain bike trails and rock pools. It offers a wide variety of hiking and mountain bike trails and rock pools.





Beaverlac, Cederberg. Pic: Supplied

West Coast campsites in Namaqua:





The West Coast is known for it's pristine beaches and offers various camping options anywhere from 1 hour to 8 hours outside of Cape Town.

Sanparks offers a variety of self-catering accomodation and campsites:





Coastal campsites on the West Coast. Pic: Supplied

Skilpad Rest Camp provides four chalets.

Luiperdskloof Guest Cottage is a rustic unit accessible with 4x4 vehicles only and has no electricity.

Coastal campsites include Delerskamp, Groen River, Kwass, Varswater, Bamboeskamp, Skuinsklip, Koringskoreel Baai, Skuinsbaai Noord, Boulders Baai.





Bruintjieskraal, Baviaanskloof near Patensie in the Eastern Cape:

Situated amongst indigenous trees and in between the Kouga and Winterhoek mountains, the campsite offers a tranquil experience for everyone. The Bruintjieskraal Campsite and Glencoe Self Catering Chalets are situated in the scenic Grootrivier Poort at the entrance to the Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area. It is ideally located near Patensie approximately 8 kilometres from the end of the tar road en route into the Baviaanskloof - yet easily accessible with a normal car.

Bruintjieskraal, Baviaanskloof near Patensie in the Eastern Cape. Pic: Supplied Augrabies Fall Rest Camp:

12 km from Upington, and situated on both the northern and southern sides of the Orange River, Augrabies provide sanctuary to a diversity of species as well as the famous “Quiver Tree”. The camp offers caravan and campsites, self-catering chalets and family cottages.

Augrabies Fall Rest Camp Pic: Supplied Mahai River Campsite, Royal Natal National Park: