Tourism Month: How to plan a micro-adventure

Micro adventures are making a comeback and local travellers are loving it. Essentially micro-adventures are short, adventurous journeys near home that are budget-friendly.

With Tourism Month this September, South Africans are urged to embark on micro-adventures across the country. So, whether you live in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Durban or anywhere in between there is an adventure waiting for you around every corner. Planning If you want to get your blood pumping in a micro-adventure jam-packed with the most adventurous adventure ever to be adventured then you shouldn’t have to look far.

Go ziplining at Karkloof canopy tours in the Midlands. Consider hiking up a mountain in Mpumalanga and then stay overnight in a guest lodge to top it all off. Get yourself on a boat and jump in a cage with real-life great white sharks! Or savour the landscapes. From mountains to sea views, SA has it all. Travellers can explore the beautiful Panorama Route in Mpumalanga, learn about ancient heritage in the Mapungubwe National Park in Limpopo or venture into the Drakensberg.