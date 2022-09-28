Tourism Month: South Africans are encouraged to ‘get out and explore’

World Tourism Day took place earlier this week, and what a gorgeous day it was in the Western Cape. Celebrated at the Ecology Lifestyle Farm, nestled in the Overberg, it was the perfect setting with the long-awaited sunshine, and the sound of live music.

The day highlighted the theme for this year, “Rethinking Tourism – Opportunities Await” and the role that Women play in Tourism Western Cape Chapter; making the venue so much more special, as it’s a women-owned enterprise. Lizelle Bailey, chairperson of Women in Tourism in the Western Cape said: ‘’Our goals and objectives are to raise the profile of women in tourism, to lobby for the advancement of women in tourism, and to identify the challenges we face within the sector and act as role models and mentors for our youth coming into the sector.’’ Western Cape's Minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said that the tourism and hospitality sector has seen remarkable recovery since the ‘C’ word hit the world. However, the Western Cape is working hard to increase connections domestically, as well as internationally, into the Western Cape.

Mireille Wenger Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities. Picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA) ‘’Our key message to this tourism month to all South Africans is to get out and explore the remarkable beauty that our country has on offer,“ Wenger said. She said a busy summer season was anticipated, with a total of 191 flights flying directly into Cape Town, per week, which will have a positive impact, not only for the Western Cape, but for South Africa, too. The purpose of highlighting Tourism Month is to create awareness about domestic tourism activities planned and to enthuse South Africans to travel in their country.

Bailey added: “Our warm hospitality sets us apart and positions us as a much sought after destination. Let us go and explore the remarkable beauty that our country has to offer. In South Africa, We Do Tourism!” Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.