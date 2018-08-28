South Africa will celebrate National Tourism Month in September. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

South Africa will celebrate National Tourism Month in September. Meet South Africa India shared 10 reasons why we should love South Africa on their Instagram page: 1. The breathtaking and diverse scenery: South Africa is home to many scenic spots. These include the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town and Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal.

2. Over 2, 700 kilometres of coastline and beaches: Need we say more? Coastal cities like Port Elizabeth or Durban are bound to mesmerise you.

3.It is one of the most biodiverse places in the world: South Africa is among the top 20 biodiverse places in the world. Some of the other locations include Brazil, Mexico and India.

4. It is home to 9 Unesco World Heritage Sites: This alone is enough to lure travellers to the country. Some of the heritage sites include Robben Island, Vredefort crater in the Free State and The Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

5. Delicious food and wine: The country is known for its delicious cuisine and wine estates. The bunny chow, Biltong, koeksisters and Chakalaka & pap are just some of the dishes to try.

6. Abundant wildlife safaris: South Africa is among the top destinations to see a safari. There are game reserve offerings to suit any budget.

7. It is the adventure capital of the world: From Ziplining, bungee jumping experiences to skydiving, South Africa is perfect for those who yearn for a thrill.

8. A bustling and colourful city life: There is so much to do in the city. There are music concerts, karaoke evenings at small bars to sundowner spots to mark an end of a good day.

9. 300 days of sunshine each year: South Africa has some of the best weather allowing travellers to enjoy every experience.

10. A vibrant and rich culture: There is no doubting that visitors who seek cultural experience will get this and more when they come to South Africa. Some of the favourites include a township tour, visits to temples and churches and learning to bead at a village.

Watch here: