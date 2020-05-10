Travel entrepreneur juggles being a new mom and making a difference in the world

This will be businesswoman and influencer Lerato Mannya’s first Mother’s Day. Just 15 weeks ago, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Samkelo Oarabile.

The 31-year-old founder of Motherland Connect, a non-profit organisation created to showcase the beauty of the African continent, does not have anything special planned for her milestone Mother’s Day.

“Honestly, I don’t have much planned. Being a new mom is extremely time-consuming. I haven’t yet found the balance between being a new mom who has perfected her schedule. However, the one thing I do know is that I will be spending my first Mother’s Day with my husband and child, which means the world to me,” she said.

Mannya may not be able to host tourists from the US to the warm shores of South Africa anytime soon, but she is spending her time wisely.

Lerato Mannya with her daughter, Samkelo Oarabile. Picture: @SirPrinceJhb.

“Lockdown is an extremely difficult time, but I’m also enjoying being able to bond with my child. The time at home has allowed me to assess what’s important in my life.

“I’ve also learned to focus on my mental health as I believe that when your mind isn’t okay, it affects everything else,” said Mannya.

Besides being a doting mom to Samkelo, she finds time to blog and hone new skills like attending masterclasses or researching the latest digital trends.