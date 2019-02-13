La Residence in Franschhoek is one of the four romantic hotels in South Africa. Picture: La Residence.

If you seek a place to take your loved one for a spontaneous weekend away (and willing to splurge), there are a few local hotels that may suffice. Big 7 Travel revealed their top 50 romantic hotels this week. While Maldives, Mexico and France frequented the list, there were a few South African hotels made the list.



The four hotels are:

Londolozi Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park



Londolozi Game Reserve is situated on the Sand River it the heart of the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park.

The 5-star establishment prides itself in a bespoke experience and has made great strides in their conservation efforts.

According to its website, the word Londolozi comes from the Zulu word and means ‘Protector Of All Living Things’.

Guests can enjoy daily game drives, yoga classes and specially crafted culinary delights.

Priced from R13 950 per person per night. Call 011 280 6655



La Residence in Franschhoek

This 30-acre estate is the epitome of luxury. Set in Franschhoek and surrounded by Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz vineyards, La Residence exudes romance.

The 11 Suites at the hotel are ideal for couples. There are 5 vineyard suites for family and groups of friends. Couples can indulge in a spa treatment, explore the vineyards or go on a wine tasting.

Priced from R8700 per person, per night for a luxury suite. Call 021 876 4100

Villa Afrikana Guest Suites in Knysna

Villa Afrikana is paradise, literally! The 5-star hotel, perched above the town of Knysna on a hill called Paradise, has gorgeous sea views. The suites are laid back and modern, and the perfect seascape destination for lovers.

The hotel can arrange boat trips, stand up paddle boarding and Knysna Forest tours for guests. Priced from R3330 per couple, including breakfast. Call 044 382 4989.

Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek

For couples who want some peace and quiet, then Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek is just the place for you. It all started with a 19th century Cape Dutch house in one of the oldest towns in South Africa. It is one of the most sought after spots that offer private plunge pools, wood-fired hot tubs and specially designed suites and cottages. Dining is an elaborate affair- from delightful breakfast spreads to specially curated cocktails before dinner. Just the perfect way to spend a break with your loved one. Priced from R8500 per room per night. Call 082 517 0405.



