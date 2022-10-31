WATCH: Japanese TikToker says South Africans are ‘huggers’

South Africans are huggers, well that’s according to a Japanese Tik Tok user, @ana_kouta, who is currently visiting the country. Anakouta, who was a teacher in Japan, has created a series of video threads explaining the cultural differences or culture shocks between Japan and South Africa as he explores our country.

According to the TikToker, South Africans show love or greet by giving big hugs whereas in Japan, a simple “hello” accompanied by waving your hand or slight head bow is the standard when it comes to greeting. @ana__kouta #southafrica #capetown #fyp #japanese #southafricatiktok #japan #cultureshock #culture ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - Anakota🇯![CDATA[]]>🇵 in 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 In his video, which has received over 95K views on the app, he highlights that he has gotten used to getting hugs from South Africans when he greets. One Tik Tok user, Tammy, responded: “Most of the time people in SA want to strike a convo with complete strangers and I’m like Susan I just want to buy bread and LEAVE.”

Whilst another, Ashleigh James, said: “Most of us are huggers here in SA 😂💯 it will be the first time we meet someone and we hug them to say hi.” Another user, Demi GP 1632 za, attributed our friendliness to the spirit of ubuntu saying: “thats love right there my man the spirit of ubuntu.” Anakouta has also more humorous videos explaining more cultural shocks between South Africa and Japan.

In another video, titled Culture Shock Part 3, he states that when it comes to supermarket staff and shopping, South African outlets are “very cold” towards customers whereas in Japan, supermarket staff are more welcoming and polite towards customers when they enter the store; the irony. @ana__kouta #cultureshock #southafrica #japan #fyp #japanese ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - Anakota🇯![CDATA[]]>🇵 in 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 When asked how long he was staying in the country, the Japanese native revealed that he is currently in Cape Town for six months and that he came to South Africa to learn English and our education system. “I’m so proud of South African people because they can speak many languages. Japanese can speak only Japanese,” said Anakouta.

