WATCH: New Yorker goes viral for dispelling myths about travelling to South Africa

American TikToker Aubrey, who goes by the handle @aubs.ba.daubs on the popular social media app, has gone viral for dispelling misconceptions on travelling to South Africa. Aubrey, who has over 24.9K followers and 512.8K likes, has seen her first video “Misconceptions about South Africa” go viral with over 1.5M views. The TikToker is full of praises for Mzansi and this is what she had to say.

In her video captioned, "travel is the best education", she dispels myths on travelling to the country. Aubrey mentions the areas she's travelled to from Cape Town to Joburg then Durban and Polokwane. At the top of her list of misconceptions about travelling to Mzansi is the use of cash. Aubrey mentions that she thought that she would have to use cash when travelling, however, that has not been the case. Aubrey enjoying a day out at Kruger National Park in her Safari themed outfit. Picture: Instagram "I thought I was gonna need cash everywhere, you don't. Not only do they take credit cards but Apple Pay. South Africa takes more Apple Pay than even in the United States," said Aubrey.

The second misconception that she comments on is “gay culture”. Aubrey, who identifies as lesbian, said she thought she and her partner would have to be closeted while travelling to SA, however that was not the case. In an Instagram post, Aubrey gushes about her proposal in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram “In Cape Town being gay is celebrated but all over the place, it’s just... It’s normal, I don’t know how to explain it. It’s not a big deal,” said Aubrey. Last, Aubrey also comments on transportation. She said Uber is just as easily available here as it is in anywhere in the US.

Aubrey has more videos on her account detailing her three-week journey in SA and other tips for travelling. In her part two of “Misconceptions about South Africa” she mentions that SA has better network or cellphone coverage than New York State. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.